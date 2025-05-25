Brian Cashman Shares Update on Giancarlo Stanton's Potential Return From Injury
Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton's seven years with the New York Yankees have been a bumpy ride.
Since coming over via trade from the Miami Marlins in Dec. 2017, Stanton has played 150 games in a season just once. He has produced only 9.1 bWAR with the Yankees—a mere fraction of the 35.8 he produced with the Marlins in a torrid start to his career.
Stanton has yet to play in 2025 due to epicondylitis in both elbows—but on Sunday, New York general manager Brian Cashman offered a timeline on when the slugger could return.
"He's scheduled for live BP for the next two weeks and he's really close to doing a rehab assignment thereafter," Cashman told MLB Network's Sirius XM radio station. "It'll be great to get him back at some point, and hopefully we don't lose anybody along the way."
Stanton played 114 games in 2024, slashing .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. He raised his game significantly in the postseason—crushing seven home runs in 14 games, including four in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.
A rough sketch of Cashman's timeline would put a Stanton rehab assignment in mid-June—which, if it comes to pass, would be just what the doctor ordered for the American League East leaders.