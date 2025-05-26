Brian Snitker Suggests Grounds Crew Is to Blame for Austin Riley's Defensive Woes
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley has struggled defensively of late, committing as many as five errors over the team's last 15 games.
Riley ranks fifth in MLB with seven errors on the season, and, amid a tumultuous stretch at the hot corner, Braves manager Brian Snitker has come to his defense.
Following Atlanta's 5–3 loss vs. the San Diego Padres on Sunday, during which Riley committed yet another defensive mishap, Snitker addressed the third baseman's recent woes at third base. Snitker seemed to suggest that the field conditions at Truist Park have been lacking, and that part of the reason for Riley's surge in defensive mishaps was the grounds crew.
"I don't think it's all on him if you want to know the truth," Snitker told reporters, via MLB.com's Mark Bowman.
On the play in question, Riley misplayed a ground ball at third base, allowing Luis Arraez to reach base safely. Arraez was plated a couple of batters later courtesy of a two-run shot from Gavin Sheets.
As Bowman pointed out, four of Riley's five errors over the last 15 games have occurred at home. Snitker seemed more willing to deflect the blame onto the Truist Park grounds crew rather than hold his player accountable for his poor spell on defense.
The 2025 season has not gone to plan for the Braves, who sit at 25-27 on the year following Sunday's loss.