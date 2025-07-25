Bristol Motor Speedway Shares Awesome First Glimpse at Baseball Setup for Reds vs. Braves
On August 2, the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will face off at Bristol Motor Speedway as part of MLB's new Speedway Classic series. It will be the first regular season American or National League game ever played in the state of Tennessee and will feature unique race-themed uniforms for both teams to wear.
It should make for a very neat game and on Friday the Bristol Motor Speedway account shared a first look at a Major League field inside a race track.
Super cool. According to MLB the diamond was built across the track and infield of the speedway between Turn 3 and Turn 4. Center field will measure 400 feet from home plate. The game also counts as a regular-season contest for the Reds and Braves, not an exhibition.
It will serve as one of the cooler-looking venues to host an MLB game in recent years. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.