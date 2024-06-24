Brooklyn Cyclones Fan Catches Foul Ball While Holding a Baby
The Brooklyn Cyclones beat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in a High-A minor league matchup on Sunday afternoon. Brooklyn scored four runs in the eighth inning to get the win, which turned out to be just their second in the six-game series. There were just over 5,000 fans in attendance, but only one of them caught a foul ball while holding a baby.
With one out in the top of the ninth, a ball was hit over the protective netting near home plate. As it fell towards the stands a glove reached out and made a nice catch. To the delight of everyone in attendance, he was holding a baby.
With a first pitch at 2:04 p.m. and temperatures hovering in the mid-to-high 80s in Brooklyn all afternoon, the fact that this guy was still paying attention in the top of the ninth while surrounded by small children is a minor league miracle. And to still have his glove on? This is a hardcore baseball fan. If you saw the baby was keeping score when they sat back own, it would have made perfect sense.
The Cyclones will now go on the road for a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. Jersey Shore will return home to host the Greensboro Grasshoppers. If you attend any of these games, make sure to wear your glove.