Bryce Harper Argues, Gets Ejected After Being Called Out on Checked Swing

Harper's night ended a tad early.

Blake Silverman

Bryce Harper wasn't happy after a called third strike.
Bryce Harper wasn't happy after a called third strike. / Screengrab via NBC Sports Philadelphia
Bryce Harper was none too pleased after he was rung up on a check swing Friday night against the Detroit Tigers.

The Philadelphia Phillies star thought he was walked when he saw a low payoff pitch from Tigers reliever Will Vest with two runners in scoring position and first base open with two outs. Harper checked his swing, though, and Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler challenged to third-base umpire Vic Carapazza, who ruled Harper went around and was subsequently out on strikes.

Upset at the call, he gestured toward Carapazza and repeated "there's no way," maybe with an added expletive. That ended his night a tad early, take a look:

After the pitch, Harper put his bat down and started to take off his shin guard, preparing to go to first base before he was called out. Whether he went around or not was certainly a close call.

On the night, he was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Despite the late ejection, the Phillies were able to come out on top with a 5-4 win after a two-run eighth inning. They scored three runs in the seventh before Harper was tossed.

