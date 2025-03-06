Bryce Harper 'More Than Open' to Big Change As Long As It Helps Phillies Win
Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper will do what it takes to win his first World Series title, including a move back to the outfield. He moved to first in 2023 following a return from Tommy John surgery.
In an interview with The Athletic published Wednesday, Harper acknowledged he has had conversations with the Phillies about a potential move back to the grass, should it help the team sign a slugger at first base.
“I talked to [the Phillies] this offseason about that, just in case a guy was available [at first] that we needed to have, needed to get,” Harper told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. “I’d be more than open to it if we had a guy like that, who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team. They like me at first base. But I’d go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers.
“When Pete [Alonso] was on the block still, I kind of sat there and was like, ‘Hey, why not?’ When we talked about it, I kind of just reiterated to [the Phillies] and Scott [Boras] that I’m willing to move out there if it’s going to help us. I love playing first base. It’s been great. But if it’s going to help us win, I’d go back out there.”
This offseason, Alonso re-signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal. With the dust settled across the MLB's hot stove, it appears Harper will stay put this season. But, that could change in the future as potential big bats become available to help Harper bring that World Series to Philly.