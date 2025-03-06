SI

Bryce Harper 'More Than Open' to Big Change As Long As It Helps Phillies Win

Harper said he'd be open to a potential move back to the outfield.

Blake Silverman

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Harper looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at BayCare Ballpark.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Harper looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at BayCare Ballpark. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper will do what it takes to win his first World Series title, including a move back to the outfield. He moved to first in 2023 following a return from Tommy John surgery.

In an interview with The Athletic published Wednesday, Harper acknowledged he has had conversations with the Phillies about a potential move back to the grass, should it help the team sign a slugger at first base.

“I talked to [the Phillies] this offseason about that, just in case a guy was available [at first] that we needed to have, needed to get,” Harper told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. “I’d be more than open to it if we had a guy like that, who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team. They like me at first base. But I’d go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers.

“When Pete [Alonso] was on the block still, I kind of sat there and was like, ‘Hey, why not?’ When we talked about it, I kind of just reiterated to [the Phillies] and Scott [Boras] that I’m willing to move out there if it’s going to help us. I love playing first base. It’s been great. But if it’s going to help us win, I’d go back out there.”

This offseason, Alonso re-signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal. With the dust settled across the MLB's hot stove, it appears Harper will stay put this season. But, that could change in the future as potential big bats become available to help Harper bring that World Series to Philly.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB