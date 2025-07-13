Cal Raleigh Was Intentionally Walked on Last Chance to Tie Barry Bonds HR Record
History will not be made in Detroit on Sunday, at least not on the Tigers' watch.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh entered the team's final game before the All-Star break just one home run short of tying Barry Bonds's record for the most home runs before the All-Star Game.
Raleigh hit two home runs during the Mariners' first game of their series against the Tigers on Friday, bringing him to 38 homers on the season. This left him one short of Bonds's record of 39 home runs in 2001, with two games left before the All-Star break to try and tie and/or break the record.
Raleigh did not manage to hit a home run in Saturday's 15-7 win over the Tigers, leaving him with one last game to tie the record on Sunday. After not recording the record-tying home run through the first eight innings, Raleigh had one more opportunity at the end of the game to try to hit his 39th home run of the season, but the Tigers intentionally walked him instead, keeping him from a shot at the record.
The Tigers were already down multiple runs in the game, but refused to offer a last chance for the record to be broken on their turf. Raleigh was walked three times total in the game, and will fall just one home run short of Bonds's record.
The decision was not received well by many fans, and especially Mariners fans, who wanted to see Raleigh take one more shot at history.
Though it would have been exciting to see Raleigh tie up the record, he still has put in a phenomenal first half of the 2025 season. He is MLB's current leader in home runs, and will shortly be on his way to his first MLB All-Star Game.