Cal Raleigh Had Bold NSFW Message For Mariners Fans After Clinching Playoff Spot
Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners clinched a spot in the MLB postseason on Tuesday night. While it felt inevitable this season, it's only the team's third trip to the postseason in the 21st century so it's an accomplishment worth celebrating.
And yet the Mariners want more. A playoff berth is nice, but Raleigh had a bold message for fans in his postgame interview suggesting that the Mariners have their sights set on a much bigger goal.
After telling the fans that the team loved them Raleigh added, "Might as well go win the whole f------ thing." And the fans rejoiced as the home broadcast apologized for the rough language.
Now that the Mariners have clinched their spot in the playoffs Raleigh, baseball's home run leader, has five games to focus on personal accomplishments as he sits at 58 home runs. It's a Mariners record, but he's got a legitimate shot at hitting 60 home runs, which only six players in the entire history of the sport have done before.
Might as well do that too, right?