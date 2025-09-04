Cameras Caught Aaron Boone's NSFW Message for Umpire After Latest Ejection
For the sixth time this season, Aaron Boone was ejected from a New York Yankees game. This time, he wasn't the only one, as he was accompanied by relief pitcher Devin Williams, who was also ejected Wednesday night. Boone was irate with the umpires over the strike zone after Williams surrendered four runs on one hit and three walks in his unsuccessful outing against the Houston Astros,
Boone was livid, and he gave home plate umpire Brian Walsh an earful as he delivered a scathing review of his performance behind the dish. Cameras caught much of Boone's tirade, and he wasn't holding back as he shouted at Walsh in frustration.
Among the comments made by Boone caught on the broadcast was the Yankees manager shouting, "You f––ing stink!" at Walsh before making his way to the dugout.
Williams was the first to go, as he had some choice words for the umpires after he was relieved by Camilo Doval during the eighth inning. Boone then came to the defense of his reliever before joining him in banishment.
Boone has been ejected 45 times in his eight years as manager of the Yankees, and he's tied with Cardinals manager Oli Marmol for the MLB lead in the 2025 season with six ejections.
The Yankees lost Wednesday's game, 8–7.