Cardinals' Erick Fedde Turns Double Play After Snaring Liner Hit Right at His Face
Baseball, like all sports, puts a premium on instinct. The consensus best fielders in the game are the ones who can make difficult plays look effortless.
Sometimes, however, instinctual self-preservation turns into something more. Take a play in the sixth inning of the Houston Astros' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
With one out in the top half of the inning and a runner on first, Astros right fielder Cam Smith sent a screaming liner directly toward the head of Cardinals pitcher Erick Fedde. Fedde, ducking, threw out his glove to catch the ball—and immediately rose to double off the runner at first.
The play earned Fedde a standing ovation from fans and left a shocked Smith with his head in his hands.
Fedde departed at the inning's conclusion having given up six hits, three walks and an earned run while striking out five. His most significant contribution to an offensively challenged night for St. Louis, however, might've been his glove heroics here.