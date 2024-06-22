Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt Joins MLB's Vaunted 350-Homer Club
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt joined a list reserved for only baseball's greatest sluggers on Saturday afternoon.
In the first inning of the Cardinals' matchup against the San Francisco Giants, Goldschmidt blasted a 2–2 sinker from pitcher Jordan Hicks 421 feet into the seats in left-center field for his 350th career home run. It was Goldschmidt's 10th home run this season.
Goldschmidt is the 100th player in MLB history to mash at least 350 dingers. Of those 100 sluggers, four are currently still playing in MLB and 47 have a bust in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Here is where Goldschmidt now ranks in career home runs among active players as of June 22, 2024:
RANK
PLAYER
HOMERS
PA
1
Giancarlo Stanton
420
6,716
2
Mike Trout
378
6,647
3
Joey Votto
356
8,746
4
Paul Goldschmidt
350
7,956
5
Freddie Freeman
332
8,442
6
Nolan Arenado
331
6,741
7
J.D. Martinez
324
6,570
8
Bryce Harper
323
6,762
9
Manny Machado
320
7,170
10
Carlos Santana
313
8,453
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman (332 homers) and Goldschmidt's teammate on the Cardinals, Nolan Arenado, appear to be up next to join the 350-homer club. Philadelphia Phillies phenom Bryce Harper (323) should be there before long, as well.
The 36-year-old Goldschmidt hit a career-high 36 homers in both 2013 and '17. He was crowned the NL MVP in 2022—his third season with the Cardinals—after smacking 35 bombs and leading the league in slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (.981).
Goldschmidt entered Saturday's game with a .231/.302/.357 slash line, adding up to a .658 OPS—a major drop off from his career .897 OPS.