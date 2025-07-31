Cardinals Trade Veteran Reliever Steven Matz to Red Sox
Pitcher Steven Matz has reinvented himself in 2025—and the Boston Red Sox appear hopeful he can reinvent their bullpen.
The Red Sox are acquiring Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals for infielder Blaze Jordan, according to a Wednesday night report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Matz, 34, is in the first year of a shift to the bullpen after 10 years as a starter. That move has gone fairly well—in 32 games this season, he is 5-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched. His 2.88 FIP suggests he may be even better than his numbers let on.
Among most baseball fans, Matz remains best known for his stellar—albeit injury-marred—early years with the New York Mets. The Long Island native helped the Mets win the National League pennant in 2015, and went 9-8 in a very good rookie season in 2016.
He reportedly joins a Boston team clinging to the American League's second wild-card spot; it leads the Seattle Mariners by one game.