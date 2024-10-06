SI

Carlos Mendoza Had Blunt Three-Word Message for Mets After NLDS Game 1 Win

The Mets might be having fun, but there's still lots of work to do.

Josh Wilson

Mendoza is in his first year managing the Mets
The New York Mets might feel like they snuck away with something after taking Game 1 of their NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, 6–2. They had to score all six of those runs in two innings with Phillies ace Zach Wheeler keeping their offense muted in a seven-inning, one-hit, scoreless start.

The Mets, at one point projected as a long shot to even make the playoffs, are in it, and have stolen home field advantage from the Phillies. While they might have every reason to be excited, manager Carlos Mendoza is keeping the focus on the business ahead of them.

"It's one game," was Mendoza's blunt message to the team after a huge meaningful win. "We've got to come back [Sunday], and we've got to do it again, but it's a good start."

Though Mendoza is right that, grand scheme, it's just one game, it was a particularly big one. Still, it's best for the manager to keep his team focused on what's ahead, with the Mets still hopeful to secure 10 more wins for the ultimate goal of a World Series trophy.

The series continues Sunday afternoon.

