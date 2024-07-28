SI

Cavan Biggio's Dad Had Hilarious Conflicted Reaction to Son's Home Run

Craig Biggio watched his son homer in a big spot against the team he played his entire career for.

Josh Wilson

Cavan Biggio's dad, Craig Biggio, played 20 seasons for the Houston Astros
Cavan Biggio's dad, Craig Biggio, played 20 seasons for the Houston Astros /

Seeing your child hit a home run has to feel special, no matter if it's Little League ball or the glory of the majors. But on Saturday night, Craig Biggio seemed to have the most mixed feelings over watching his son, Cavan, hit a home run at Minute Maid Park.

Craig is a Houston Astros legend. He played 20 years for the franchise and was named to seven All-Star teams, winning five Silver Sluggers and four Gold Gloves in what wound up being a Hall of Fame career. He still has the most hits, total bases, and WAR in Astros history, as well as the second-most RBI. His No. 7 was retired by the franchise in 2008.

The problem, though, is his son plays for the Dodgers. When Cavan hit a home run on Saturday against Houston to tie the game, Craig didn't seem to know how to feel:

That's understandable. It's hard to sink your entire career into one team and see your pride and joy grow up to rake homers against the team you love.

The game wound up being a win for Houston on a walk-off Alex Bregman home run. So, really, in the end, Craig got it all. His son hits a home run, but his longtime team gets the W. Win-win.

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB