Cavan Biggio's Dad Had Hilarious Conflicted Reaction to Son's Home Run
Seeing your child hit a home run has to feel special, no matter if it's Little League ball or the glory of the majors. But on Saturday night, Craig Biggio seemed to have the most mixed feelings over watching his son, Cavan, hit a home run at Minute Maid Park.
Craig is a Houston Astros legend. He played 20 years for the franchise and was named to seven All-Star teams, winning five Silver Sluggers and four Gold Gloves in what wound up being a Hall of Fame career. He still has the most hits, total bases, and WAR in Astros history, as well as the second-most RBI. His No. 7 was retired by the franchise in 2008.
The problem, though, is his son plays for the Dodgers. When Cavan hit a home run on Saturday against Houston to tie the game, Craig didn't seem to know how to feel:
That's understandable. It's hard to sink your entire career into one team and see your pride and joy grow up to rake homers against the team you love.
The game wound up being a win for Houston on a walk-off Alex Bregman home run. So, really, in the end, Craig got it all. His son hits a home run, but his longtime team gets the W. Win-win.