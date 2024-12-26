CC Sabathia Names Which Team's Cap He Wants On His Hall of Fame Plaque
Just under four weeks remain until the BBWAA's Hall of Fame results are revealed, and pitcher CC Sabathia seems confident—and given the strength of his resume, he should be.
However, Sabathia faces a dilemma—whose cap will he wear on his plaque? He pitched for Cleveland from 2001 to '08 and won his only Cy Young there, but he spent 11 years with the New York Yankees and won a World Series title with them.
In an interview with Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News published Thursday morning, Sabathia didn't hesitate when asked whether he would enter Cooperstown as a Yankee.
"Absolutely," he said.
In addition to his Cleveland and New York years, Sabathia also spent a spectacular half-season with the Milwaukee Brewers. The choice appears clear for the six-time All-Star, however; he ranks fourth in Yankees history in strikeouts and 10th in wins.
"To have people consider me to be a Hall of Famer is exciting. We’ll see what happens," Sabathia said. "I played. I did my thing. Now it's just up to the writers to do the voting."