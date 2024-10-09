Chipper Jones Questions 'Illegal' Manny Machado Play From Pivotal Game 3 of NLDS
Manny Machado has a lot of baseball people questioning what they know.
During Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, Machado pulled a baserunning move that puzzled a lot of observers. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is the latest to be confused by the play.
In the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday night's contest, Machado was on first base with no outs. Rookie Jackson Merrill grounded a Walker Buehler pitch to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. He made the stop on the infield grass from his knees and attempted to throw to second to get Machado. The Padres' first baseman saw where Freeman was set to field the ball and veered onto the grass on his way to second base. Freeman's throw hit Machado and bounced into the outfield, allowing him to reach third base. That sparked a six-run rally for the Padres who won 6-5.
Here's video of the play:
And here's Jones's reaction:
To answer his question, no this is not illegal. By rule, runners can establish their own running lanes unless an opposing fielder is attempting to make a tag. So on that play, Machado can run wherever he wants to unless he's trying to avoid a tag. The route he took was completely legal and is actually how runners are taught to do things on these types of plays. It's on the fielder to avoid him with the throw.
It's worth noting, that rule is different when players are running to first base since there is an established running lane.
After the game, Freeman was asked about the play and said the ruling was correct and he would have done exactly what Machado did.
After the game, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts was asked about it and had a similar answer. He said, "Manny, you can create your own base path if you're not avoiding a tag. And it was a heady play."
So there's the answer. Machado's play was completely legal which is why he was not called out.