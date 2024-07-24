Christian Yelich Placed on IL With Uncertain Comments About Future
Christian Yelich was placed on the 10-day injured list, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, with lower back inflammation after the outfielder left Tuesday's game with back tightness. Manager Pat Murphy called it, "concerning," on Tuesday night after a 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Speaking to the media about going on the injury list, Yelich detailed what's ahead. He said he'll see a specialist soon, but ominously admitted the short- and long-term future are both up in the air.
"Go from there as far as what's gonna be the best for the near future and into the future. A couple different discussions I think that need to be had," Yelich said according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Yelich is in the midst of his 12th MLB season and his seventh with the Brewers. He made the All-Star team this year and leads the National League in batting average and on-base percentage (third in MLB in both). His back has been the primary injury culprit for him throughout his career, with 11 different back issues dating back to 2019 landing him on injury reports. Most recently, he was on the 10-day injured list in April due to back tightness.
Milwaukee leads the NL Central by 5.0 games.