Classy Mic'd-Up Moment Between Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor Resurfaces Amid Mets Chase
As most free agency periods do, this MLB offseason will all center on one key player. This year, it's Juan Soto. Soto, acquired by the New York Yankees in a trade last offseason, helped bring New York to its first World Series in 15 years. Only 26, Soto is expected to get a lengthy contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars this offseason.
Plenty of teams are thought to be in the running, but there are likely only a few who can actually shell out the money he'll be looking for. Among them is the New York Mets, owned by Steve Cohen who has a propensity to spend big.
New York is interested, and reportedly has infield All-Star Francisco Lindor involved in their recruitment campaign according to Jeff Passan.
Lindor and Soto, though never teammates, are notably close. An old clip of Soto and Lindor in-game re-emerged this week on social media:
It shows Soto, then a member of the Washington Nationals, taking a vested interest in his opponent Lindor, who was hit by a pitch during the game. Soto asks if he's OK in Spanish and encourages a Mets staffer to get him some water.
It remains to be seen what factors Soto truly values most in his free agency decision. But an All-Star he has a friendship with can't hurt.