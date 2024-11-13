SI

Classy Mic'd-Up Moment Between Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor Resurfaces Amid Mets Chase

Years later, Lindor is central to the Mets' case for Soto to sign with the franchise as a free agent.

Lindor has reportedly helped recruit Soto to the Mets. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
As most free agency periods do, this MLB offseason will all center on one key player. This year, it's Juan Soto. Soto, acquired by the New York Yankees in a trade last offseason, helped bring New York to its first World Series in 15 years. Only 26, Soto is expected to get a lengthy contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars this offseason.

Plenty of teams are thought to be in the running, but there are likely only a few who can actually shell out the money he'll be looking for. Among them is the New York Mets, owned by Steve Cohen who has a propensity to spend big.

New York is interested, and reportedly has infield All-Star Francisco Lindor involved in their recruitment campaign according to Jeff Passan.

Lindor and Soto, though never teammates, are notably close. An old clip of Soto and Lindor in-game re-emerged this week on social media:

It shows Soto, then a member of the Washington Nationals, taking a vested interest in his opponent Lindor, who was hit by a pitch during the game. Soto asks if he's OK in Spanish and encourages a Mets staffer to get him some water.

It remains to be seen what factors Soto truly values most in his free agency decision. But an All-Star he has a friendship with can't hurt.

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

