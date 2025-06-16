Clayton Kershaw Makes Sweet Personal Announcement During Dodgers-Giants Game
It's an extra special Father's Day for Clayton Kershaw.
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher shared a special announcement during the Dodgers' game against the San Francisco Giants on Father's Day Sunday—he and his wife, Ellen, are expecting their fifth child.
"We had a gender reveal today," Kershaw said on the ESPN broadcast. "We've got No. 5 coming, we got another girl coming. We got bookend girls to go with our three boys. Today was a very special Father's Day for us."
Since marrying in 2010, Kershaw and Ellen have had four children together—Cali Ann, Charley, Cooper and Chance. They are now expecting their fifth child and second daughter.
It's been an eventful weekend for Kershaw, who wrapped up his sixth start of the season on Saturday. In his start against the Giants, Kershaw pitched seven full innings for the first time since 2023 and allowed three hits, no runs, and one walk. He additionally recorded five strikeouts and earned his second straight win in the Dodgers' 11-5 victory over San Francisco.