Cody Bellinger’s Game-Saving Catch Left Yankees Fans in Awe
Down 4-3 to the New York Yankees in the ninth inning with a runner in scoring position, the Kansas City Royals had a chance to tie things up at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.
Then, Cody Bellinger happened.
Facing a hitter-friendly 2-1 count, MJ Melendez ripped a liner into deep right field that looked destined to land and knock the tying run in. Bellinger, however, quickly tracked it down and made a sliding catch, making the final out of the contest and giving the Yanks their 11th win of the season.
Check out the highlight reel-worthy snag here:
Bellinger, a former Gold Glove winner, is playing his first season in New York, meaning Yankees fans are still getting used to seeing him in the outfield.
Based on their reactions across X (formerly Twitter), Wednesday night's snag has them fired up for what's to come. Take a look:
Winners of three straight, the Yankees are headed to Tampa Bay on Tuesday to take on the Rays—who are inhabiting New York's spring training home of George M. Steinbrenner Field this season.
First pitch for the pseudo double home game is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.