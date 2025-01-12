Columnist Rips A's Owner John Fisher for 'Reign of Error'
The Athletics' time in Oakland has come to an unceremonious end. As the franchise prepares to make its move to Las Vegas in 2028, it will take up residence in Sacramento. Though separated by just 80 miles, it's difficult to envision the Oakland faithful making the trek to Sacramento to support the team, as ownership has largely fallen out of favor with the local fanbase that supported it to four World Series titles in the '70s and '80s.
One local columnist, Scott Olster of the San Francisco Chronicle, pulled no punches talking about John Fisher, the owner of the team in an appearance on the Foul Territory show.
"There have been people, almost literally standing in line to buy that team for years. And I'm talking about legitimate people like Joe Lacob and other people, backed by Reggie Jackson, had a group. There have been three or four groups that would right now step up and buy the team. So to say that John Fisher is a victim of being stuck in a terrible ballpark in Oakland [that] is not his fault, well it is his fault because other people believe they could've made a go of that."
Lacob is the owner of the Golden State Warriors, who play locally, having just recently moved from Oakland to San Francisco. The team has won four championships under his oversight.
"To me, it's a reign of error. It's been a long time suffering under John Fisher," Olster later said. "I really think, you know, people in Oakland feel bad. I actually feel good for them that they're out from under the burden of having to try to support or coexist with a John Fisher team."
Olster also cast skepticism on the idea that the Athletics will get to Vegas by 2028, when they're currently scheduled to relocate.