Corbin Burnes Seemed to Have Brutal Two-Word Message After Injuring Elbow
Corbin Burnes might have just suffered a devastating injury.
During the top of the fifth inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks' matchup with the Washington Nationals on Sunday, Burnes appeared to have felt something in his arm. After surrendering a single to Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, Burns called for Arizona's trainers to come to the mound and let out an angry yell. He could be seen saying, "My elbow."
After the trainer came out, Burnes appears to have said something along the lines of "My elbow's done. It's dead." That may not be the exact quote, but the message was pretty clear.
The Diamondbacks signed Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal this past offseason, so if he has an injured elbow that would be a huge blow to the team. Entering Sunday's game he was 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings across 10 starts.
Burnes has been pretty healthy throughout his career. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2021, he has made 28 or more starts for four consecutive seasons. While the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has avoided injury, the 30-year-old has claimed MLB's pitch clock is causing more pitchers to get hurt.
Here's hoping this injury isn't as bad as it looked.