Craig Breslow Gives Emphatic Quote to Shut Down One Possible Drastic Red Sox Change
The Boston Red Sox have finished at or below .500 in each of the last three seasons and the 2025 campaign isn't shaping up to be very different.
The Sox currently sit at 28-31 after snapping a five-game losing streak on Friday night and the ever-demanding Boston fans have grown restless with the team's direction. Calls from the fanbase to make a big change have grown loud in recent weeks and Alex Cora's job status is often at the center of the discussion. Speculation about whether the franchise would move on from Cora reached a fever pitch earlier this week when longtime Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaungessy asked the manager outright if he's worried about getting fired.
On Saturday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow met with the media and was also asked about Cora's status. He gave an emphatic response that should shut down chatter about the possible change.
"We have a lot of confidence in Alex's ability to lead this group," Breslow said, via MLB.com reporter Ian Browne. "That doesn't mean that we don't have conversations every day about what we might be missing or what more we can do, but we obviously made a commitment to Alex. We're going to see that through. And right now, it's about making sure that we're doing everything we can to enable the 26 guys on our roster to help us win as many games as possible."
Cora was hired by the Red Sox in 2018 and immediately helped lead a dominant roster to 108 wins and a World Series victory. The good times of that season didn't carry over, though. Boston fell to just over .500 in 2019 before Cora was suspended in 2020 for his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. The team and Cora bounced back in 2021 with 92 wins and a playoff berth but missed the postseason in each of the last three seasons.
The track the Red Sox are on this year indicates another year of no postseason baseball at Fenway Park. But Cora, who signed an extension last summer, clearly has the support of the front office.