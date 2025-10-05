Craig Counsell Defends Matthew Boyd Decision After Game 1 Implosion vs. Brewers
The Cubs' decision to start lefthander Matthew Boyd on three days' rest in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Brewers backfired spectacularly, as Boyd yielded six runs—two earned—in a nightmarish first inning that created a hole Chicago could never dig out of en route to the 9-3 loss Saturday.
Boyd never made it out of the first inning, and reliever Michael Soroka surrendered three more runs in the second inning, as the relentless Brewers lineup's 10 base hits and nine runs scored were the most by any team through their first two innings played in a single postseason, according to OptaSTATS.
But it all started with Boyd, so naturally, Cubs manager Craig Counsell had to face the music in regards to his decision after the loss.
But Counsell was steadfast.
"We picked Matt Boyd to pitch," Counsell said. "I don't know what to say. He pitched, it didn't go well. We've got to make decisions. We went with Matt. We're very comfortable—I was very comfortable—putting Matt Boyd on the mound today. The whole organization was comfortable putting Matt Boyd on the mound today."
Of course, the Cubs defense also did Boyd no favors, as Gold Glove second baseman Nico Hoerner booted a routine grounder to second that led to a Brewers run—and the inning continuing.
"Unfortunately, that mistake I made led to a lot of runs today," Hoerner said after the game.
"They just stacked them up," said Boyd. "That's on me. They had a good approach. I'll be ready for the next one."
Chicago, looking to avoid an 0-2 hole in the best-of-five NLDS, will need more length out of its Game 2 starter on Monday night at American Family Field.