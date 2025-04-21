Cubs Acquire Former All-Star Pitcher in Trade With Mariners
Amid their 14-10, NL Central-leading start to the 2025 MLB season, the Cubs have made a trade for some pitching help.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Chicago is acquiring Drew Pomeranz from the Mariners. The 36-year-old has been pitching with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rangers, and over nine games (9.2 IP) this season, has struck out 14 with an ERA of 4.66.
Pomeranz has been quite the journeyman throughout his professional career, having had stints with the Colorado Rockies (2011 to '13), Oakland Athletics ('14 to '15), San Diego Padres ('16, '20 to '21), Boston Red Sox ('16 to '18), San Francisco Giants ('19), and Milwaukee Brewers ('19). His best season—and lone All-Star Game appearance—came in 2016 with both the Padres and the Red Sox. Pomeranz was also a member of Boston's 2018 World Series-winning team.
The Cubs are off on Monday before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to Wrigley Field on Tuesday for a 7:40 p.m. first pitch.