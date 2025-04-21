SI

Cubs Acquire Former All-Star Pitcher in Trade With Mariners

Chicago is adding a veteran southpaw amid their NL Central-leading start to the season.

Mike Kadlick

Pomeranz has been pitching with the Mariners' Triple-A team.
Pomeranz has been pitching with the Mariners' Triple-A team. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Amid their 14-10, NL Central-leading start to the 2025 MLB season, the Cubs have made a trade for some pitching help.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Chicago is acquiring Drew Pomeranz from the Mariners. The 36-year-old has been pitching with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rangers, and over nine games (9.2 IP) this season, has struck out 14 with an ERA of 4.66.

Pomeranz has been quite the journeyman throughout his professional career, having had stints with the Colorado Rockies (2011 to '13), Oakland Athletics ('14 to '15), San Diego Padres ('16, '20 to '21), Boston Red Sox ('16 to '18), San Francisco Giants ('19), and Milwaukee Brewers ('19). His best season—and lone All-Star Game appearance—came in 2016 with both the Padres and the Red Sox. Pomeranz was also a member of Boston's 2018 World Series-winning team.

The Cubs are off on Monday before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to Wrigley Field on Tuesday for a 7:40 p.m. first pitch.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/MLB