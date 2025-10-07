Cubs–Brewers NLDS Series Has Produced Historic Streak of First-Inning Runs
The National League Division Series between the Cubs and Brewers has produced plenty of runs right off the bat, literally. The Cubs–Brewers have already made playoff history with the high-scoring first innings of their first two NLDS games.
In Game 1 on Saturday, Chicago opened up the scoring early with Michael Busch hitting a leadoff home run. Milwaukee quickly followed up by scoring six runs in the first inning before eventually winning 9-3.
In Game 2 on Monday, the Cubs scored three runs in the top of the first thanks to a Seiya Suzuki three-run homer. Then, the Brewers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first with a three-run homer by Andrew Vaughn.
Monday's Game 2 marked the first postseason game in MLB history in which both teams hit a three-run homer (or grand slam) in the first inning, via Sarah Langs.
Over the course of the first two games, the two NL Central teams have combined for a total of 13 runs in the first innings alone. This total is the most runs scored in the first innings through two games of the NLDS in MLB history, per Langs. The previous record was held by the 1989 Chicago–Giants series and the 2000 Cardinals–Braves series that produced combined 11 runs each.
We'll see if Game 3 on Wednesday produces a lot of scoring in the first inning again to continue the trend.