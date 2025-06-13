Cubs Broadcast Falls Dead Silent After Naming a NSFW Justin Turner 'Fan of the Game'
The Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Thursday. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit an unbelievable home run and Chicago was able to hold off a late rally at home to improve to 42-27 on the season.
On the Marquee Sports Network broadcast, Justin Turner was named the "Fan of the Game," in a branded segment. It's quite the honor, and you know that Turner, who didn't play, had to have made a real impact in the dugout to be recognized.
And then they showed Seiya Suzuki shaking his body at the top of the steps of the tunnel to the locker room. As they panned down to show Turner at the bottom of the steps, he pointed, then put both his hands in the air and started to jump up and down. This is when it became clear that he had a pair of fake testicles hanging from his belt.
A video of the somewhat jarring moment that made it to live television is below.
At this point, broadcasters Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies went completely silent. And remained so for nearly 30 seconds. Presumably, the duo had turned their mics off so no one would hear their laughter. A full at-bat and out took place before either one made another sound on air and continued calling the game.
At some point, at least one person had to have both realized what Turner was doing in that video and decided they were alright with that image being broadcast. In their defense, it was unbelievable television.