Cubs' Dansby Swanson, USWNT's Mallory Swanson Expecting First Child Together
Chicago sports fans' favorite family is about to grow.
On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson announced that Mallory is pregnant. The couple made the announcement on Instagram, posing for a photoshoot in which they take turns holding pictures of an ultrasound.
"Our greatest blessing," Mallory wrote.
Dansby and Mallory got married in 2022, having been introduced to each other by longtime MLB utility-man Jace Peterson—Mallory's brother-in-law.
The former is in his third season with the Cubs and 10th season in the majors. He won the World Series in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves, and made the National League All-Star team in 2022 and '23.
Mallory won the Women's World Cup in 2019 and Olympic gold in 2024 with the United States women's national team.
At the club level, she has played for the Chicago Stars since 2021, scoring 23 goals in 60 matches.