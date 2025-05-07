SI

Cubs' Dansby Swanson, USWNT's Mallory Swanson Expecting First Child Together

The couple made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Andres

Mallory and Dansby Swanson pose during a ceremony honoring Mallory for her 100th cap.
Mallory and Dansby Swanson pose during a ceremony honoring Mallory for her 100th cap. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Chicago sports fans' favorite family is about to grow.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson announced that Mallory is pregnant. The couple made the announcement on Instagram, posing for a photoshoot in which they take turns holding pictures of an ultrasound.

"Our greatest blessing," Mallory wrote.

Dansby and Mallory got married in 2022, having been introduced to each other by longtime MLB utility-man Jace Peterson—Mallory's brother-in-law.

The former is in his third season with the Cubs and 10th season in the majors. He won the World Series in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves, and made the National League All-Star team in 2022 and '23.

Mallory won the Women's World Cup in 2019 and Olympic gold in 2024 with the United States women's national team.

At the club level, she has played for the Chicago Stars since 2021, scoring 23 goals in 60 matches.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

