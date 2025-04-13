Cubs Hand Dodgers Most Lopsided Shutout Loss in 60 Years
The Chicago Cubs on Saturday handed the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers the franchise's most lopsided shutout loss against any team in 60 years in a 16-0 rout. The pasting represented the Dodgers' worst shutout loss since an 18-0 road loss to the Reds in 1965.
And in terms of shutout losses at home, Saturday's trouncing was the worst since the then-Brooklyn Dodgers' 15-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1898.
Oddly enough, things started out pretty well for Los Angeles in the contest. Ballyhooed rookie Roki Sasaki turned in arguably his best outing as a big-league pitcher, tossing five innings of one-run ball. After a Justin Turner RBI single in the sixth inning extended the Cubs' lead to 2-0, Chicago's offense feasted on Los Angeles's bullpen in the top half of the seventh, plating four runs. The Cubs then bashed two homers and plated nine runs in the game's final two innings.
Former Dodgers top prospect Michael Busch (four hits and three RBI) and catcher Carson Kelly (two home runs) were among the biggest performers at the dish for the Cubs. Chicago's offense is off to a fast start in '25, as the Cubs have scored the most runs, 112, in all of baseball through the team's 17 games played.
After beginning the season 8-0, the Dodgers have gone 2-7 since.
The rubber match of the three-game series between the Cubs and Dodgers is on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET.