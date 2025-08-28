SI

Cubs Gave Up the Weirdest Run After Outfielder’s Throw Hit Giants Player in the Head

Andy Nesbitt

The Giants blew out the Cubs on Wednesday night and scored one of the weirdest runs of the season in the process.
The Giants blew out the Cubs on Wednesday night and scored one of the weirdest runs of the season in the process. / @MLB
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs were blown out by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, losing 12-3 at Oracle Park.

During the loss the Cubs gave up one of the weirdest runs of the season on a play that had the Giants' announcers chuckling in disbelief.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Matt Chapman hit a single to right field. Then as he stood on first base he was hit in the head by Kyle Tucker's throw from the outfield. The ball bounced off his helmet and went flying over the catcher before landing behind home plate, which allowed Dominic Smith to score from third base.

Here's how that played out:

Now that is using your head, Matt Chapman.

The Cubs, who have lost two straight to the Giants, will try to avoid being swept when they square off in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB