Cubs Gave Up the Weirdest Run After Outfielder’s Throw Hit Giants Player in the Head
The Chicago Cubs were blown out by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, losing 12-3 at Oracle Park.
During the loss the Cubs gave up one of the weirdest runs of the season on a play that had the Giants' announcers chuckling in disbelief.
In the bottom of the fifth inning Matt Chapman hit a single to right field. Then as he stood on first base he was hit in the head by Kyle Tucker's throw from the outfield. The ball bounced off his helmet and went flying over the catcher before landing behind home plate, which allowed Dominic Smith to score from third base.
Here's how that played out:
Now that is using your head, Matt Chapman.
The Cubs, who have lost two straight to the Giants, will try to avoid being swept when they square off in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.