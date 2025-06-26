SI

Cubs' Ian Happ Called Out After Attempting Sneaky Move on the Bases vs. Cardinals

Happ was doubled up after he didn't retouch second base.

Tim Capurso

Happ tried to pull a fast one. / Screengrab Twitter @PitchingNinja
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ tried to pull a fast one during his club's 3–0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. In the top of the first inning, Happ was on first base after singling when teammate Seiya Suzuki sent a fly ball to deep right field, which, for all intents and purposes appeared to be an extra base hit.

Happ apparently thought so, as he was chugging along towards second base, even rounding the bag when Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson corralled the baseball with an impressive over-the-shoulder catch for the out.

Happ, who stumbled as he rounded second base, did not retouch the bag but instead opted to sneakily cut across the infield, humorously running right next to second base umpire Ramon de Jesus at one point.

The Cardinals noticed and Happ was doubled up for the last out of the first inning. Happ's apparent brain fart ultimately didn't hurt the Cubs, whose eventual victory salvaged a split in the four-game series with St. Louis.

