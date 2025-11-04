SI

Cubs Make Shocking Decision on Ace Shota Imanaga’s Contract

The starting pitcher has had two standout years in Chicago.

Madison Williams

Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga becomes a free agent.
Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga becomes a free agent.
In shocking Cubs news, starting pitcher Shota Imanaga is now a free agent, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported on Tuesday.

Chicago chose to not pick up his option for a fifth season, and then Imanaga declined his $15 million player option. It was originally expected for Imanaga to remain in Chicago.

Imanaga just finished up his second season with the Cubs after his All-Star campaign in 2024. In 25 regular season starts, the Japanese star posted a 3.73 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP over 144.2 innings pitched. He threw 117 strikeouts, while giving up 117 hits and 62 runs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

