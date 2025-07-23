Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Stops by Local Lemonade Stand in Adorable New Video
Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong made some local kids' day over the weekend when he surprised them by patronizing their small business—a good old-fashioned lemonade stand.
According to Cubs reporter Taylor McGregor, the kids were attempting to make enough money so that one of them could replicate PCA's hairstyle from spring training: bleached hair with blue stars.
Well, Crow-Armstrong caught wind of the valiant effort, and decided to invest in the Wrigleyville start-up. The kids were, of course, elated when he arrived, at which point they immediately asked the star to sign a paper towel and take pictures.
But to top it all off, PCA reportedly rounded out the visit by giving these entrepreneurs enough cash for the hairstyle of their dreams.
Watch an adorable video of that interaction below:
What a success.