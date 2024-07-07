Cubs Pitcher Broke Hand After Punching Wall When He Was Removed From Game
Frustrated after a rough appearance on Saturday, Colten Brewer punched a wall in the Chicago Cubs dugout after he was removed from the game. It would prove to be a costly punch, one that broke Brewer's hand and has shelved him on the 60-day injured list, according to multiple reporters near the team, including Taylor McGregor of Marquee Network.
Brewer gave up three runs, one earned, in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He got just two outs on 37 pitches, 19 of them strikes.
This year, the relief pitcher has posted an ERA of 5.66 in 16 games. Despite a strong strikeout-to-walk ratio, he has put plenty of runners on the basepaths, with a WHIP of 1.597.
In a move that may or may not have been corresponding, Hunter Bigge got the call-up from Iowa after Saturday's game, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. At Triple-A, his ERA has been sub-1.00 this season.
The bullpen has taken on a few unique chapters for the Cubs this year. Longtime starter Kyle Hendricks, at one point, was relegated from a starting role to a relief role but then brought back into the starting rotation due to injuries to the staff.
Hector Neris has been the team's closer, and the other regulars in the relief roles have been Mark Leiter Jr. (on the 15-day injured list), Luke Little, Hayden Wesneski, Drew Smyly and Tyson Miller, in addition to Brewer.
The Cubs bullpen has the 19th-best ERA in the league, so the addition of Bigge is one the Cubs hope will help turn the team's fortunes around. Chicago is 41-49 and last in the NL East.