Cubs Pitcher Kyle Hendricks Heading to Angels on One-Year Deal, per Report
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is headed to the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year deal, 670's The Score's Bruce Levine reported. MLB Network's Jon Heyman is reporting the deal is worth around $3 million.
Hendricks was the last remaining player from the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning team. It's the end of an era officially in Chicago.
The 34-year-old is coming off a .250 winning percentage in 2024, which is the worst in his career. He posted a career-high 5.92 ERA. He pitched 130.2 innings resulting in 147 hits, 88 runs, 86 earned runs and 87 strikeouts.
It was expected that Hendricks had played his final game with Chicago on Sept. 28 after playing all of his 11 MLB seasons there. The crowd at Wrigley Field gave him a standing ovation and celebrated one of the star pitchers from their team's legendary 2016 World Series run.