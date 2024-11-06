SI

Cubs Pitcher Kyle Hendricks Heading to Angels on One-Year Deal, per Report

He was the last remaining player from the 2016 World Series-winning team.

Madison Williams

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws out a pitch.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws out a pitch. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is headed to the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year deal, 670's The Score's Bruce Levine reported. MLB Network's Jon Heyman is reporting the deal is worth around $3 million.

Hendricks was the last remaining player from the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning team. It's the end of an era officially in Chicago.

The 34-year-old is coming off a .250 winning percentage in 2024, which is the worst in his career. He posted a career-high 5.92 ERA. He pitched 130.2 innings resulting in 147 hits, 88 runs, 86 earned runs and 87 strikeouts.

It was expected that Hendricks had played his final game with Chicago on Sept. 28 after playing all of his 11 MLB seasons there. The crowd at Wrigley Field gave him a standing ovation and celebrated one of the star pitchers from their team's legendary 2016 World Series run.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB