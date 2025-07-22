Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Called for Pitch Clock Violation After Fouling a Pitch Off Himself
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was called out on an unfortunately timed pitch clock violation during the first inning of Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals.
On Suzuki's first plate appearance, he fouled a pitch off himself, hitting his upper leg region in multiple spots while facing a full count. Suzuki then briefly walked away from the plate, as he appeared to be experiencing some discomfort. He was then ruled out for a pitch clock violation, the Cubs' third out of the game to end the first inning.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell did not seem happy with this decision, and came up onto the field to plead his case to the umpire. Suzuki was seemingly hurt after hitting himself with the foul, and likely should have been given that moment to re-gather himself instead of getting called out.
Fortunately, that missed opportunity doesn't appear to have cost the Cubs too much. Through three innings, the Cubs lead the Royals 4-1 thanks to a three-run home run from Matt Shaw and a solo home run from Carson Kelly.