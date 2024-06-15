Cubs Teammates Salute Shota Imanaga's Alias With Locker Decoration
There was a new name featured on the lockers inside the Chicago Cubs' clubhouse before a game against the rival St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Sitting above one locker alongside the Cubs' typical nameplates—Cody Bellinger, Michael Busch, Seiya Suzuki, etc.—was "Mike Imanaga II." No, the Cubs didn't make a roster move and call up this "Mike Imanaga II" from Triple-A Iowa. It's the alias of Chicago left-handed pitcher Shohei Imanaga that he uses to order coffee before games.
His Cubs teammates recently learned that fact and swapped out his "Shota Imanaga" nameplate in the clubhouse with "Mike Imanaga II."
Imanaga told reporters Friday that he uses "Mike" when ordering coffee because it's easier for the baristas at Starbucks to pronounce and write on a cup than "Shota." As for the suffix "II"?
"It just sounds cool," Imanaga said.
He's not wrong.
Imanaga, who has been quite the revelation in Chicago since signing a four-year deal with the Cubs this offseason, spun another gem on the mound Saturday. In seven innings, Imanaga allowed just one run on four hits and whiffed six Cardinals batters, helping Chicago to a 5–1 win.
The Cubs have struggled for most of this season—they are 34–37 through 71 games—but they are 11–2 when Imanaga toes the rubber.
Imanaga, who owns a 7–1 record, 1.89 and 78 strikeouts this season, is in the mix to add Cy Young winner to his list of aliases along with Mike Imanaga II.
That's an easy one to spell at a coffee shop, too.