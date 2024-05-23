Cubs Troll Ronald Acuna Jr. With Sarcastic Ian Happ Jumbotron Graphic
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. made history at Wrigley Field last year when he established the 40–70 club, becoming the first player to tally at least 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in one season.
He stole his 70th base at Wrigley Field last September, and he took the base out of the infield and held it up in celebration. It caused quite the reaction from Chicago Cubs fans and the broadcasters as this celebratory act halted the game.
The Cubs took it to another level of pettiness during Thursday's game between the two teams at Wrigley Field. After Cubs outfielder Ian Happ stole a base, the Cubs put up a message on the video board stating Happ was the "1st Player in MLB History to steal a base on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Wrigley Field in the bottom of an inning." The team also photoshopped an image of Happ holding up a base, similarly to how Acuña did last year.
That stolen base was Happ's second of the 2024 campaign. Entering Thursday's contest, Acuña has hit just three home runs and stolen 15 bases in 45 games.