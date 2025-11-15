SI

Dansby and Mallory Swanson Announce Birth of First Child in Instagram Post

Chicago sports welcomed royalty Friday.

Mallory Swanson is now a mother, and Dansby Swanson a father.
The first family of Chicago sports has grown by one.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson have welcomed their first daughter, they announced in a Friday evening Instagram post.

"Josie James Swanson," the Swansons wrote in a joint Instagram post, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the family holding hands. "We love you more than you’ll ever know babygirl."

The couple has been together since 2017, when her brother-in-law—then-Braves utilityman Jace Peterson—introduced them. They married in 2022, and have both since made their way to Chicago—Dansby signed with the Cubs in Dec. 2022, while the then-Red Stars acquired Mallory a year prior.

Mallory, who owns 23 goals in four seasons with the Stars, missed the 2025 NWSL season due to her pregnancy. Dansby, meanwhile, slashed .244/.300/.417 with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs for a palyoff Cubs team.

That's to say: Josie will have no shortage of name recognition should she pursue a career in the Chicago sports world.

