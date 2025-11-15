Dansby and Mallory Swanson Announce Birth of First Child in Instagram Post
The first family of Chicago sports has grown by one.
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson have welcomed their first daughter, they announced in a Friday evening Instagram post.
"Josie James Swanson," the Swansons wrote in a joint Instagram post, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the family holding hands. "We love you more than you’ll ever know babygirl."
The couple has been together since 2017, when her brother-in-law—then-Braves utilityman Jace Peterson—introduced them. They married in 2022, and have both since made their way to Chicago—Dansby signed with the Cubs in Dec. 2022, while the then-Red Stars acquired Mallory a year prior.
Mallory, who owns 23 goals in four seasons with the Stars, missed the 2025 NWSL season due to her pregnancy. Dansby, meanwhile, slashed .244/.300/.417 with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs for a palyoff Cubs team.
That's to say: Josie will have no shortage of name recognition should she pursue a career in the Chicago sports world.