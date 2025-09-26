Dansby Swanson's Incredible Catch Still Resulted in Mets Run Due to MLB Rule
The Mets struck first in their critical Thursday night matchup against the Cubs, thanks to a rather unusual play in the top of the opening frame. Mark Vientos hit a pop up into foul territory, which was pursued by Dansby Swanson.
Swanson made an incredible play on the ball, securing it in his mitt as he crashed into the stands. Unfortunately for Chicago, because Swanson ended up fully in the first row, all of New York's baserunners were awarded a free base. Thus, the runner on third, Francisco Lindor, scored.
Per MLB rules, if a player makes a catch in the stands, the play is ruled dead and all active baserunners are awarded one base. So, despite Swanson's incredible effort, his catch enabled the Mets to take an early 1–0 lead.
New York would tack on another run to end the first inning up 2–0.
The Cubs, of course, have clinched a playoff berth already, though the Mets are still fighting for the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Reds won against the Pirates earlier Thursday, so the onus is on the Mets to make sure they get the job done at Wrigley Field.