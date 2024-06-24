Dave Matthews, Guy in Dave Matthews Band Shirt Delight 'Sunday Night Baseball' Crew
Dave Matthews had great seats for last night's New York Mets-Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field that allowed the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast to spy him with their little eye. Play-by-play voice Boog Sciambi correctly identified the jam band frontman and the production truck immediately found a beer-toting fan of both the Cubs and the musical group in the bleachers.
"Oh, my gosh, if only that guy knew," Sciambi said. "Somebody just tell him. He's out in the bleachers, Dave's behind the plate.
"Bring that beer to Dave Matthews," chimed in analyst David Cone, before making the unnamed fan wish he'd picked a different shirt to wear to the Friendly Confines by adding
"and try the XL."
It just goes to show you that anything can happen in baseball when you wear a schmedium top out to the ballpark. You might not get to meet your heroes but you could end up on a splitscreen with them.
Also, is anyone a bit surprised Matthews can enjoy a beautiful summer night out in the best summer city in the world without being hassled considering The Incident? That used to be something that, uh, stuck to someone.