Dave Roberts Mulling One Potential Dodgers Lineup Change for Game 5 of World Series
The Dodgers lineup could look different in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.
With roughly half of the Los Angeles batting order mired in a Fall Classic slump, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is considering changes to the club's lineup.
"I think so," Roberts said when asked if it was time to act on some lineup changes after the Dodgers' 6-2 Game 4 loss. "I'm going to think long and hard and it might look different tomorrow."
Which Dodgers are struggling the most in the World Series?
Outfielders Kiké Hernández, Andy Pages and infielder Tommy Edman have combined to hit 7-for-50, which equates to a .140 batting average, in the World Series thus far. Effectively, the Dodgers have received very little from the 7-8-9 spots in their batting order. And while there have been flashes of greatness from largely Shohei Ohtani and a select few other Dodgers stars—Teoscar Hernández, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman—the entire lineup's consistency has not been up to Roberts's standard.
"We haven't found our rhythm," Roberts said. "We haven't. It sort of draws dead at certain parts of the lineup and in different parts, different innings, different games. Guys are competing certainly in the postseason. You're seeing everyone's best..."
The Dodgers' offensive struggles leave Roberts with a decision to make heading into Game 5 against Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage.
What changes could Roberts make with Dodgers lineup?
"I've got to make a decision, essentially," Roberts said. "Am I going to play Andy [Pages]? AmI going to play Call [Alex Call]? Or am I going to play Miggy Ro [Miguel Rojas]? So just kind of trying to think through all that stuff and net it out and see what gives us the best chance tomorrow."
It seems like Roberts is considering making one change, though the decision hinges on which member of the Dodgers' struggling 7-8-9 hitters won't be in Wednesday's lineup. It will be interesting to see what decision he ultimately makes.