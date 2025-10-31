Dave Roberts Hilariously Face-Plants on Field During Race vs. Dodgers Player
Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts is making sure his squad has fun even as they face a 3-2 deficit to the Blue Jays in the World Series.
After a 6-1 defeat in Wednesday’s Game 5, the series made its way back to Toronto and the Dodgers got some work in at Rogers Centre as they face elimination Friday in Game 6. Roberts decided to race infielder Hyesong Kim around the base paths. Although he got a head start, the challenge didn’t turn out well for the former speedster who stole 243 bases over his 10-year playing career.
Roberts hit the dirt as he rounded second, which brought plenty of laughs from Kim and the other onlookers. Check out the funny moment below:
“This is what we needed,” Dodgers star Freddie Freeman said as he gave Roberts a high five after the hilarious moment.
After winning an incredible Game 3 which lasted 18 innings, Los Angeles dropped their final two games at Dodger Stadium, putting their backs against the wall as they head back north of the border. As L.A. plays to keep their season alive, Roberts laid out his wide-open plan for the rest of the series and specifically two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who took the loss in Game 4 after he was tagged for four runs.
Roberts gave his team an optional workout Thursday on their day off in between the grueling series. He’s hopeful that they can keep their championship hopes alive after the Dodgers didn’t take the flexibility as a true option.
“The thing that’s encouraging for me is I gave our players an option to not work out today,” he said to reporters Thursday. “Because of the long series and 18 innings and travel and all that stuff. Not one guy took the option so that was pretty exciting for me and just speaks to where these guys are at that they realize the jobs not done and we’re going to keep going and keep fighting.”
Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the ball for L.A. Friday as they hope to keep their season alive. You wouldn’t think they were a day away from such a critical game with all the fun they are having.