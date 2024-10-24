SI

Dave Roberts Makes Declaration on Chances of Shohei Ohtani Pitching in World Series

Ryan Phillips

Ohtani hit .310 with 54 home runs and 130 RBIs during the 2024 season.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani on a mound any time soon.

One of the questions surrounding the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers was whether or not Ohtani could make a pitching appearance. The Dodgers' superstar underwent his second Tommy John surgery last September and has had throwing sessions as he worked his way back to health. Some had fantasies of Ohtani coming out of the bullpen on the sport's biggest stage.

Dave Roberts just dumped a bucket of ice water on that. When asked if Ohtani could pitch during the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers manager said, "There is no possibility" of that happening.

That makes complete sense. The timeline for recovery from Tommy John is more than a year, so Ohtani has just barely cleared that mark. On top of that, the Dodgers made a 10-year, $700 million investment in him, they aren't going to take massive risks in Year 1.

Ohtani is set to win his third MVP award and first in the National League. It's likely to also be his third unanimous MVP award. During the 2024 season he slashed .310/.390/.646 while hitting 54 home runs, piling up 130 RBIs and stealing 56 bases. He became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

Letting Ohtani focus on hitting and allowing more time for his arm to build up is the smart move for the Dodgers.

Ryan Phillips
