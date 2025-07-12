SI

Dave Roberts Shares Sweet Moment With Barry Bonds on His Bobblehead Day

The former teammates enjoyed watching the Giants' Bonds documentary before the game.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sits with Barry Bonds at the San Francisco Giants game.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sits with Barry Bonds at the San Francisco Giants game. / SF Giants on NBCS/Screengrab
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and MLB legend Barry Bonds were only teammates for one season on the San Francisco Giants in 2007, but it made a lasting impact on Roberts's life it seems.

The Giants honored Bonds on Saturday ahead of their matchup vs. the Dodgers by giving away bobbleheads to the first 20,000 fans at Oracle Park. The team even showed a documentary they made of Bonds's career with the team ahead of the game.

Roberts joined Bonds in the dugout ahead of Saturday's game to preview the documentary on the jumbotron. Roberts put his arm around Bonds and really soaked in the moment of honoring his former teammate and friend. Roberts seemed to really enjoy just watching the documentary with Bonds.

Bonds is one of the most legendary players in MLB history. He holds the record for most home runs hit in a career with 762. It was special for him to be honored by one of the two teams he played for (he started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates).

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

