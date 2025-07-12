Dave Roberts Shares Sweet Moment With Barry Bonds on His Bobblehead Day
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and MLB legend Barry Bonds were only teammates for one season on the San Francisco Giants in 2007, but it made a lasting impact on Roberts's life it seems.
The Giants honored Bonds on Saturday ahead of their matchup vs. the Dodgers by giving away bobbleheads to the first 20,000 fans at Oracle Park. The team even showed a documentary they made of Bonds's career with the team ahead of the game.
Roberts joined Bonds in the dugout ahead of Saturday's game to preview the documentary on the jumbotron. Roberts put his arm around Bonds and really soaked in the moment of honoring his former teammate and friend. Roberts seemed to really enjoy just watching the documentary with Bonds.
Bonds is one of the most legendary players in MLB history. He holds the record for most home runs hit in a career with 762. It was special for him to be honored by one of the two teams he played for (he started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates).