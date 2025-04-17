Dave Roberts Updates Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching
It will be a while before Shohei Ohtani is pitching in a major league game again.
On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Jim Rome that Ohtani's recovery from Tommy John surgery is ongoing. While he gave a lot of positive updates, there was a negative tossed in at the end.
Roberts told Rome that Ohtani had thrown another bullpen session and looked good.
"So, he looked great," Roberts said. "It's just easy velocity and this guy, he's a unicorn, I mean he is physical, he's big. He's throw his fastball, four-seam, two-seamer and his split. And he's kind of easy 92, 93."
L.A.'s manager then updated what's next.
"I know he's got another light bullpen today, he's got a full one Saturday and hopefully soon Romey he's going to start facing some hitters," Roberts said.
Then he dropped the bomb. "Time of return, we're still a couple of months away."
Roberts did add that he does expect Ohtani to pitch for the Dodgers this season.
Even without his work on the mound, Ohtani has been contributing this season. The reigning National League MVP is hitting .288 with six home runs and eight RBIs. He carries an on-base percentage of .380 and an OPS of .930.