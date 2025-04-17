SI

Dave Roberts Updates Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching

Ryan Phillips

Shohei Ohtani is hitting .288 with six home runs and eight RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 season.
It will be a while before Shohei Ohtani is pitching in a major league game again.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Jim Rome that Ohtani's recovery from Tommy John surgery is ongoing. While he gave a lot of positive updates, there was a negative tossed in at the end.

Roberts told Rome that Ohtani had thrown another bullpen session and looked good.

"So, he looked great," Roberts said. "It's just easy velocity and this guy, he's a unicorn, I mean he is physical, he's big. He's throw his fastball, four-seam, two-seamer and his split. And he's kind of easy 92, 93."

L.A.'s manager then updated what's next.

"I know he's got another light bullpen today, he's got a full one Saturday and hopefully soon Romey he's going to start facing some hitters," Roberts said.

Then he dropped the bomb. "Time of return, we're still a couple of months away."

Roberts did add that he does expect Ohtani to pitch for the Dodgers this season.

Even without his work on the mound, Ohtani has been contributing this season. The reigning National League MVP is hitting .288 with six home runs and eight RBIs. He carries an on-base percentage of .380 and an OPS of .930.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

