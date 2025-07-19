David Wright Had All the Emotions As Mets Retired His No. 5 Jersey
Although New York Mets legend David Wright knew the only franchise he ever played for would retire his number for some time, the reality of the moment was still surreal.
The Mets revealed his No. 5 jersey alongside the 10 other numbers retired by the franchise in advance of their game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday afternoon. And when the public address announcer said that no New York Met would wear the No. 5 ever again, Wright looked like he had all the feels as he watched with his family from the field.
Here's the moment he saw his number enshrined forever at Citi Field:
He gave an emotional speech where he spoke about his love for the fans, his former teammates and the fond memories he had throughout his 14-year career.
"Thank you so much for allowing me to live out my dream in front of you each night. I love you so much and let's go Mets," he said to the fans at Citi Field in his closing remarks.
Wright and his three children threw out the first pitch and his daughter Olivia got to say "play ball" into the microphone pregame. Some of Wright's former teammates like José Reyes and Michael Cuddyer were in attendance to support the franchise legend. Plus, he shared a sweet moment pregame with current Reds manager Terry Francona.
And, fittingly, the home run apple at Citi Field was outfitted with Wright's No. 5 for the day.
Over his career, Wright slashed .296/.376/.491 with 1,777 career hits, 242 home runs and 970 RBIs. He has the most hits and RBIs in franchise history and trails only Pete Alonso and Darryl Strawberry for the most homers in a Mets uniform.
Now, his No. 5 will peer over the left field wall in Queens forever.