Devin Williams Blows Another Game for the Yankees As Pitching Woes Continue
Devin Williams continues to struggle.
On Monday night, a week after he was officially demoted from the closer role, the New York Yankees reliever entered a game against the San Diego Padres and failed to get out of the inning. The Yankees led 3-0 when he came in and trailed 4-3 by the time the inning was over.
Williams entered the game with an ERA of 8.18 and a WHIP of 1.82, those numbers are significantly worse now.
Things started well for the former All-Star as he struck out Martin Maldonado. He followed that by walking Tyler Wade and surrendering a single to Brandon Lockridge. He appeared to be turning things around when he struck Fernando Tatis Jr. out on four pitches, but that was the final out he'd get.
He followed the Tatis strikeout by walking Luis Arraez on four pitches to load the bases. That's when Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled him and brought in closer Luke Weaver. Things did not improve.
Weaver gave up a two-run double to Manny Machado, then Xander Bogaerts followed with a two-run single to give the Padres a 4-3 lead.
The Padres wound up winning by that 4-3 margin.
Three of the runs were charged to Williams as his ERA rose to a comical 10.03. His WHIP also spiked to 1.97, and opponents are hitting .283 against him. It was the fourth time this season he has allowed three or more runs in an outing.
The Yankees traded for Williams due to his long track record in high-leverage situations. That plan is not working out.