Diamondbacks Agree to Contract Extension with Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
The extension includes a club option for the 2030 season at $15 million with a $3 million buyout, along with a $5 million signing bonus. Perdomo's extension will start in 2026 and removes up to three years of free agency that he was set to have.
The 25-year-old has been with the Diamondbacks for his entire MLB career thus far after making his debut in 2021. Now, he will remain in Arizona through at least 2029.
Perdomo competed in 98 games last season and slashed .273/.344/.374. He had three home runs and 37 RBIs, with 92 hits and 61 runs scored on the season. He missed some time after tearing his meniscus in early April, which required surgery. He returned in June to help the Diamondbacks during their 89–73 season.