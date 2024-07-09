SI

Diamondbacks Announcer Had Saddest Call of Closer’s Third Straight Blown Save

Andy Nesbitt

Arizona's Paul Sewald blew his third straight save in Monday night's loss to the Braves.
Arizona's Paul Sewald blew his third straight save in Monday night's loss to the Braves. /
In this story:

Being a closer is one of the toughest jobs in sports. If things go well, fans love you. If things go poorly, fans can turn on you in an instant.

Arizona's Paul Sewald unfortunately knows all about that. The right-hander was a postseason hero for the team just last year as he helped lead them to the World Series. Now, however, he's blown three straight saves for the Diamondbacks and was booed off the field Monday night after giving up a game-tying home run to Atlanta's Sean Murphy in the top of the ninth.

Diamondbacks announcer Steve Berthiaume had the saddest call of that homer:

Ouch.

The Diamondbacks ended up losing the game, 5-4, in 11 innings. The team and its fans have to be hoping this is just a bad run for Sewald and that he will be able to turn things around in hurry. If not, the boos will probably only get even louder.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB