Diamondbacks Announcer Had Saddest Call of Closer’s Third Straight Blown Save
Being a closer is one of the toughest jobs in sports. If things go well, fans love you. If things go poorly, fans can turn on you in an instant.
Arizona's Paul Sewald unfortunately knows all about that. The right-hander was a postseason hero for the team just last year as he helped lead them to the World Series. Now, however, he's blown three straight saves for the Diamondbacks and was booed off the field Monday night after giving up a game-tying home run to Atlanta's Sean Murphy in the top of the ninth.
Diamondbacks announcer Steve Berthiaume had the saddest call of that homer:
Ouch.
The Diamondbacks ended up losing the game, 5-4, in 11 innings. The team and its fans have to be hoping this is just a bad run for Sewald and that he will be able to turn things around in hurry. If not, the boos will probably only get even louder.